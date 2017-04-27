MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican cement producer
Cemex significantly beat analyst expectations
on Thursday with a nearly ten-fold spike in first-quarter net
profit, driven mostly by asset sales.
Cemex earned $336 million in net profit in the quarter,
compared to $35 million in the same period in 2016, and $95
million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company has followed a plan over several years to sell
assets and boost investment. During the quarter, it gained $152
million on the sale of a concrete tube business in the United
States and another $98 million in financial instruments from the
sale of a portion of local unit GCC.
"We have around $230 million in pending announced asset
sales set to close," Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez
said in a statement.
The company's consolidated net sales grew 1 percent to $3.14
billion during the quarter, but grew 6 percent when adjusted for
currency fluctuations and disinvestments.
Cemex said its total debt fell 3.7 percent in the first
quarter to $12.16 billion.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Bernadette Baum)