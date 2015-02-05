BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada says qtrly EPS $0.35
* HSBC Bank Canada reports first quarter 2017 financial results
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Shares in Mexican cement-maker Cemex rose more than 4 percent on Thursday, after the company reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss.
Cemex shares rose 4.13 percent to 13.60 pesos shortly after the market opened.
($1 = 14.8328 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* HSBC Bank Canada reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing