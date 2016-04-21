(Adds stock's jump to eight-month high, 4th paragraph)
By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY, Mexico, April 21 Mexico's Cemex
reported an unexpected $35 million profit in the
first quarter of 2016, following a loss of $149 million in the
same period a year earlier, helped by increased sales in the
United States.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Cemex, one of the
world's largest cement producers, to report a net loss of $30
million in the quarter.
In the United States, its leading market, Cemex said net
sales rose 6 percent to $920 million, aided by a pickup in
residential and infrastructure construction as well as better
weather than a year earlier.
The better-than-expected results helped send Cemex shares to
an eight-month intraday high of 13.540 pesos on the Mexican
stock exchange. The stock was last trading up 2.4 percent on the
day at 13.380 pesos.
The Monterrey-based company, which has been selling assets
to cut debt, reported a 3 percent fall in consolidated net sales
to $3.2 billion.
Cemex reiterated its guidance in February that it was
targeting a total debt reduction of up to $2 billion by 2017. In
a presentation, Cemex said it saw asset divestments worth $1
billion to $1.5 billion by 2017.
The company lowered its 2016 total capital expenditure to
$650 million from the $700 million seen in February. Cemex added
it expected to raise its free cash flow for the year by $400
million to $450 million, up from a previous estimate of a $350
million increase.
Cemex's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization were $583 million, its best such quarterly result
since 2009.
It added that on a like-for-like basis, taking into account
ongoing operations and foreign exchange fluctuations, its global
sales rose 3 percent.
($1 = 17.3947 pesos)
