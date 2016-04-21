GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
April 21 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, reported a 19 percent rise in first-quarter earnings to $358 million.
The company, which has been selling assets to cut debt and regain its investment-grade credit rating, reported a 3 percent rise in sales to $3.2 billion. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
AMMAN, May 15 The Syrian army aided by Iranian-backed militias was moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan just as U.S. backed rebels are consolidating control in an area from which Islamic State militants had recently pulled out, rebel sources and commanders said on Monday.