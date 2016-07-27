China likely to boost refined zinc imports as concentrate shortfall bites
* Could push buyers to look overseas for metal, buoy global prices
(Adds results data)
July 27 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, said on Wednesday its net profit soared a stronger-than-expected 81 percent in the second quarter, helped by a jump in sales in the United States and Mexico.
The company said net profit rose to $205 million, almost double analysts' estimate of $107 million in a Reuters poll. The company also raised its debt reduction and asset sale targets.
Consolidated net sales rose 6 percent to $3.7 billion on a like-to-like basis for ongoing operations and adjusting for currency movements, the company said.
U.S. net sales rose 3 percent to $1.04 billion, and in Mexico, they rose 7 percent to $796 million.
Shares in Cemex are up more than 40 percent this year, boosted by hopes of stronger growth in its United States, its biggest market.
Mexico's peso lost almost 6 percent of its value against the dollar during the quarter, amid worries over Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
That affects Cemex, which is burdened with a heavy dollar-denominated debt load.
But it said proceeds from listing its Philippines business in June had helped reduce total debt plus perpetual notes by $1.15 billion during the quarter.
The company said operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 16 percent on a like-to-like basis to $771 million.
It also said it now aims to cut total debt by $3 billion to $3.5 billion in the next two years, up from a previous target of up to $2 billion. It aims to sell assets worth up to $2 billion, higher than the previous goal of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu, Gabriela Lopez and Christine Murray; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and W Simon)
* Could push buyers to look overseas for metal, buoy global prices
TOKYO, May 19 Japanese chemicals maker Daicel Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said on Friday they will invest 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in each other's equity to build cooperation in the areas of auto safety parts and new materials. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)