UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, on Thursday said its third-quarter loss narrowed to $106 million, helped by higher sales.
That compares with a loss of $155 million in the year-earlier period.
The company said sales rose 4 percent to $4.1 billion in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute