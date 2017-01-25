(Adds GCC share price rise)
MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex
SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was forging ahead
with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de
Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise more than
$400 million.
Cemex said it valued its Cementos de Chihuahua shares at up
to 115 pesos ($5.37) each. The company said it could offer as
many 76.5 million shares in the offering, potentially bringing
in as much as $410 million.
Cementos de Chihuahua shares rose more than 23 percent to 85
pesos per share, while Cemex shares drifted into negative
territory after having initially risen on the news.
Cemex said in a statement that the eventual size and timing
of the sale, which will take place locally and also be open
privately to foreign investors, depended on market conditions.
In recent years, Cemex has been looking to sell billions of
dollars worth of assets as it looks to improve its
creditworthiness.
The company, one of the world's largest cement producers,
first announced plans to sell its 23 percent Cementos de
Chihuahua stake in September, when it sought regulatory approval
for the move.
After Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, various
Mexican companies have postponed stock offerings due to
uncertainty over his policies that could hurt Mexico.
Trump, who took office last week, has promised to
renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement,
slap hefty taxes on companies shipping products from Mexico to
U.S. markets, and build a wall along the border.
Cemex and Cementos de Chihuahua could benefit from the
construction of a major new border fence or wall, though, since
they often supply materials for U.S. infrastructure projects in
the region.
Two sources said this week that tequila producer Jose
Cuervo, which had twice stalled its initial public offering, is
planning to price it on Feb. 8 in a bid to raise up to $1
billion.
($1 = 21.4250 pesos)
(Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Gabriel Stargardter in
Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)