UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexican cement maker Cemex is expanding in Southern California to meet increased demand with a distribution terminal in Los Angeles served by rail and a new aggregate loading system for a quarry in Victorville, the company said on Thursday.
Cemex, based in Monterrey, Mexico, said in a statement that it plans to complete the 14-acre terminal - which will lie near several of the Los Angeles area's main freeways - in late 2017.
Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, has a major presence in the United States and said this year it was open to providing quotes to supply raw materials for U.S. President Donald Trump's planned U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.