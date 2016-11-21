BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has endorsed a plan to increase the capital of Aliança Geração de Energia SA by 1.27 billion reais ($379 million), in which the Brazilian power holding company has a 50 percent stake.
In a Monday securities filing, Cemig said it will subscribe 571,000 shares at a price of 1 real apiece.
($1 = 3.3503 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.