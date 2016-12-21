BRASILIA Dec 21 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has picked Bernardo Salomao as its new chief executive officer as part of a management overhaul that aims to speed up a debt-reduction plan, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company said it has also appointed Paulo Castellari as its new chief financial officer. Both appointments will be made effective on Thursday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)