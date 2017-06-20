BRASILIA, June 20 Brazilian police are
conducting a confidential probe into alleged corruption at
state-run utilities Cemig and Eletrobras,
a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Some of those suspected of participating in a bribery scheme
at the utilities includes former presidential hopeful and
governor of Minas Gerais, Aecio Neves, said the source who asked
for anonymity to speak freely.
"The civil police in Minas Gerais has been investigating
those irregularities for more than a year," said the source.
Police suspect politicians were bribed to use their
influence to help companies that did business with the power
companies. At state-run utility Eletrobras, police are focusing
the probe on its unit Furnas, which generates about 10 percent
of Brazil's electricity.
Cemig, which is jointly owned by the state of Minas Gerais
and builder Andrade Gutierrez, is trying to sell 6.5 billion
reais in assets to reduce mounting debt.
Neves, who was the governor of Minas Gerais from 2003 to
2010, was suspended from the Senate last month amid accusations
he took bribes from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA
Neves, who has denied past corruption allegations, could not
immediately be reached for comment. The press office of the
civil police in Minas Gerais did not return calls seeking
comment.
Furnas said in a statement that the company will always be
willing to collaborate with authorities to clarify any issues.
It added that the company is "the main interested party in
clarifying all facts."
The press office of Cemig said in a statement that the
company will wait for the conclusion of the investigation before
making any comments.
Eletrobras did not respond immediately to requests for
comments.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)