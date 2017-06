SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Assets on sale include stakes in transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA, hydroelectric dam Santo Antonio Energia SA, Light Energia SA , natural gas distribution unit Companhia de Gas de Minas Gerais, renewable energy company Renova Energia SA , its telecom subsidiary and three small hydroelectric dams. ($1 = 3.2452 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)