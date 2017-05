SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazilian utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais said in a securities filing on Tuesday it plans to sell assets to reduce debt, confirming statements made by Chief Executive Mauro Borges in an interview with a local newspaper.

Cemig, as the company is known, reiterated plans to review its stake in energy distributor Light SA and reaffirmed a previous filing about the sale of a stake in transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA .

Cemig is also considering selling Cemig Telecom, technology companies Ativas and Axxion and Transchile, a transmission subsidiary in Chile. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)