SAO PAULO, April 11 The telecommunications arm
of Brazilian utility Cemig SA is preparing to sell a
stake in its broadband operation to private equity firm GP
Investments Ltd and other investors, according to a
magazine report on Saturday.
Brazilian business magazine Exame reported, without saying
how it obtained the information, that the deal could raise some
1 billion reais ($325 million) for the state-controlled utility
known formally as Companhia Energatica de Minas Gerais.
A press representative working for GP Investments said the
firm did not comment on market speculation. Cemig's press office
in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Alison Williams)