SAO PAULO, April 19 Senators and lower house
lawmakers representing Brazil's state of Minas Gerais have
joined forces to help Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA lobby
for the renewal of four hydropower dams whose licensing rights
expired recently, two people with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Wednesday.
Former presidential runner-up Aécio Neves and Antonio
Anastasia, both senators representing Minas, will lead efforts
to renegotiate renewal of the São Simão, Miranda, Jaguara and
Volta Grande dam licenses for Cemig with the National Treasury
and other federal bodies, said the people, who asked for
anonymity to discuss the matter.
Cemig, controlled by the Minas Gerais state, needs to regain
control of the dams to rein in rapid debt growth. Debt tripled
since 2012, when a federal government decision to renegotiate
power contracts dented the value of electricity assets and
hampered project returns.
The utility has incurred heavy losses and cut capital
spending for this year to cope with loss of the dams. Minas
Governor Fernando Pimentel and archrivals Neves and Anastasia
will work together to facilitate renewal of the dam licenses
with the federal government for 20 years, the people said.
One alternative would involve using two Cemig subsidiaries
to pay a 3 billion reais ($966 million) tranche of the licensing
fee, one of the people said. The rest of the money would come
from Cemig and could even involve offering a stake in the dams
to the federal government, the same person added.
Press representatives for Neves and Anastasia confirmed
their engagement on the renewal plan, without elaborating. Cemig
did not have an immediate comment.
Preferred shares, Cemig's most widely traded
class of stock, gained 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Expectations of a
renewal of the dams and faster asset sales have bolstered the
stock 22 percent this year.
($1 = 3.1071 Brazilian reais)
