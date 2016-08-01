SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazilian utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA the hired investment bank unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Itau BBA, as adviser for its gas unit Gasmig, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Cemig, as the holding company is known, said Itau BBA will advise on a plan to raise capital for the company. Reuters reported on July 5 that the state-run utility was hiring investment banks, including Itaú BBA, to sell its gas business and hydroelectric plants. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)