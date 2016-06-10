SAO PAULO, June 10 A unit of Brazil's Cia Eneregética de Minas Gerais SA plans to rework terms of a credit facility with state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, as part of efforts to refinance maturing debt.

Under terms of the plan, which the electricity utility known as Cemig disclosed in a Friday securities filing, the Cemig D unit will raise 750 million reais ($219 million) in promissory notes, up from an initial target of 600 million reais.

($1 = 3.4247 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)