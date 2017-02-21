SAO PAULO Feb 21 Paulo Castellari, who was
named chief financial officer of Brazilian power utility Cia
Energética de Minas Gerais SA (Cemig) only two months ago, is
joining Mubadala Development Co PJSC, a source told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Castellari formalized his departure from Cemig on Monday
after receiving an offer to join the Abu Dhabi investment fund,
the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said.
Mubadala opened an office in Rio de Janeiro early last year
to spot potential opportunities in Brazil and manage local
investments in ports, properties and other sectors.
Castellari joined Cemig on Dec. 21, as part of a broad
management reshuffle that sought to accelerate debt-reduction
plans. The management and largest shareholders of the utility
have been at odds over strategy since 2015, Reuters reported
late last year.
A former Anglo American Plc executive in Brazil, Castellari
will be replaced by Adézio Lima as CFO and head of investor
relations at Cemig, the company said in a statement. Reuters was
not able to contact Castellari about the move.
Castellari joins Mubadala as the fund discusses buying a
minority stake and injecting fresh capital into Brazilian
infrastructure company Invepar SA to kick-start projects and
reduce debt, three people with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Feb. 9.
