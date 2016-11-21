SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazilian power company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA said on Monday it is not considering a share offering in order to reduce its debt burden.

In a statement, the company commonly known as Cemig said it was analyzing several means to pay down debt, but that a share offering was not one of them.

