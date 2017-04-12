SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia
Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to
renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay
4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by
the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.
Cemig, as the utility is known, is also considering existing
options in capital markets to reduce a 52 percent stake in Light
Energia SA, said Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima,
without elaborating. Lima spoke on a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter financial results.
($1 = 3.1525 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Andrew Hay)