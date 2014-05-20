COPENHAGEN, May 20 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a new 2025 government bond: Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: May 23, 2014 Auction date May 20, 2014 Allotment price 100.24 Yield 1.73 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 5.61 Allotted (bln DKK) 5.01 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.12 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)