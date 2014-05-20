COPENHAGEN, May 20 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a new 2025
government bond:
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: May 23, 2014
Auction date May 20, 2014
Allotment price 100.24
Yield 1.73
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.61
Allotted (bln DKK) 5.01
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.12
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.
