VIENNA Jan 20 Central bank governors and their
deputies from southeastern European countries dismissed on
Wednesday any significant impact of the U.S. rate hike on their
economies, with some saying it was rather positive.
"There was no significant influence in short-term, in a
longer perspective it will depend on the economic recovery in
the euro area," Romanian central bank deputy governor Liviu
Voinea said at a Euromoney conference in Vienna.
"Its impact is positive, we see U.S. investors more interested
to buy Euro-denominated securities," said Macedonian central
bank governor Dimitar Bogov.
The officials also dismissed any significant impact of the
Russian economic slowdown on their economies.
