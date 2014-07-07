(Repeats for wider distribution)
* Western central banks ditching specific forward guidance
* Low-rate promises often caused more confusion than clarity
* Talk no substitute for action in Japan, Europe, U.S.
By Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara
NEW YORK/TOKYO, July 7 The world's major central
banks are returning to a more opaque and artful approach to
policymaking, ending a crisis-era experiment with explicit
promises that they found risked their credibility and did not
substitute for action.
From Washington to London to Tokyo, the global shift from
transparency to flexibility underscores the challenges central
bankers face as they test the limits of what monetary policy can
achieve.
The return to a more traditional policymaking approach and
nuanced statements will challenge the communication skills of
central bankers who have been chastened in the last year after
some too-specific messages confused and disrupted financial
markets.
Complicating things on the world stage, the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of England are looking to telegraph plans
and conditions for raising interest rates, while the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are heading the other way.
"Central banking used to be an art," said a senior official
of a G7 central bank. "It became less so once, globally, but
with what's happened at the Fed and the BoE, it may be back to
being an art."
Both the Fed and BoE had promised to hold interest rates
near zero until their jobless rates had fallen to a particular
level. However, unemployment in the United States and Britain
fell much more quickly than economists expected and both central
banks scrambled to replace their suddenly outdated "forward
guidance".
"Too much transparency may sometimes be counter-productive.
The balance is always tricky," the official said, requesting
anonymity.
The plan had been novel. After driving short-term borrowing
costs to historical lows to battle the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and deep recessions, western central banks began offering
pledges on the future rate path in an attempt to pull down
long-term borrowing costs for automobiles, homes and business
expansion.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and many other policy makers
routinely say the plan succeeded on that score, although other
factors contributed. But Yellen, who was vice chair of the U.S.
central bank before taking the Fed's reins, is leading the
charge away from specific policy forecasts.
"The idea of forward guidance was that by being transparent,
you got a bigger effect on long-term rates," said Patrick Artus,
global chief economist at French bank Natixis.
"But central banks take a risk on credibility," he said. "If
something unexpected happens, you have to deviate from what you
have been announcing."
The Fed's reputation took a hit last spring when borrowing
costs shot up after then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke talked about
the prospect of the central bank reducing its stimulative asset
purchases "in coming meetings." Emerging markets also sold off
sharply as investors priced in an earlier liftoff for U.S.
rates.
Several Fed officials felt compelled to walk back the
guidance in an episode that prompted criticism from around the
world over the Americans' sloppy communications.
The BoE, too, struggled with communication. In February it
was forced to reconsider policy two and a half years ahead of
schedule. With caveats about the economy, it had promised to
keep rates low at least until the unemployment rate fell below 7
percent, predicting that would take three years. It took six
months.
A month after the BoE's reconsideration, in March, the Fed
would drop a similar pledge.
The experiences, keenly scrutinized and debated, led to a
growing realization of the dangers of offering policy
commitments, said officials familiar with discussions among
global central bankers.
"We have to be careful (and) certain that you do not commit
to things that we're not sure we can actually produce," Alan
Greenspan, Bernanke's predecessor, told the Economic Club of New
York in April. "Remember, we don't forecast very well."
FROM 'CHEAP TALK' TO 'USEFUL GUIDANCE'
The latest guidance from the Fed and BoE is far less
specific.
After Yellen's first policy-setting meeting as Fed chair in
March, the U.S. central bank said rates would likely stay at
rock bottom for a "considerable time" after it shelves its
bond-buying program and, in a twist on qualitative guidance that
leaves the Fed flexibility, it predicted rates would stay
below-normal even after the economy has fully healed.
Yet Yellen sent markets tumbling when she stepped out of the
Fed meeting that day and told reporters rates could rise "around
six months" after a bond-buying program ends.
Since then, by and large, the Fed has stuck with its broader
guidance, closing the book on an era in which it rolled out
eight distinct messages since 2008 on when it planned to tighten
policy - at times targeting dates, at other times targeting
specific unemployment and inflation rates.
The Fed is now moving away from "cheap talk" and toward
"useful guidance," said Adam Posen, a former member of the BoE's
policy-setting committee who is now president of the Peterson
Institute for International Economics.
"It doesn't commit you to anything, or constrain you in
terms of what you are responding to," he said.
Similarly, BoE Governor Mark Carney has refused to give any
clear indication of the timing of a rate hike in recent
appearances, instead steering markets to scrutinize both the
strength and uncertainties of the economy.
But he too has struggled to sound the right tone: investors
scrambled to adjust their bets last month after Carney said they
underestimated the chance of an early rate hike. He sought to
soften the comment the following week, prompting one lawmaker to
compare him to an "unreliable boyfriend."
WALK THE TALK
The example of Japanese and European central banks show that
verbal commitment could prove ineffective unless backed by bold
action.
The BoJ historically favored opacity over transparency, but
its approach failed to pull Japan out of deflation for nearly
two decades.
Haruhiko Kuroda, a central banking outsider who took the
BoJ's helm in March of last year, married bold action and words
when he pledged to hit the bank's 2-percent inflation target in
roughly two years, and the BoJ doubled its aggressive asset
purchases.
The double-whammy weakened the yen by 8 percent against the
dollar and lifted consumer inflation about half way to the BoJ's
goal.
Even so, Kuroda has responded by following up with vague
guidance, saying only that the BoJ will stick to ultra-loose
policy until 2-percent inflation is achieved in a "stable
manner." So far markets do not expect a premature change in
policy.
As for the ECB, it faces perhaps the greatest test as it
struggles to extinguish deflation risks. After spending most of
last year teasing financial markets about pending action, it had
to put its money where its mouth was in June by adopting
negative interest rates.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said more action would come
if necessary although it is uncertain how long he can wait
without launching a bond-buying program, known as quantitative
easing or QE, which is the last big option left in the bank's
depleted war chest.
"There are a lot of people in central banks who are
fantasizing about forward guidance because it means they can
stop QE and still claim they are doing something," said Posen of
the U.S.-based Peterson Institute.
"It was very attractive because ... it doesn't cost us
anything," he said. "And like most things that don't cost
anything, it's not worth much."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara; Additional
reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; editing by David
Chance and Peter Henderson)