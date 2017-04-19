FRANKFURT, April 19 Central banks around the
globe are likely to get even broader mandates in the post-crisis
era and will retain many of their often improvised
unconventional tools, according to research published by the
European Central Bank on Wednesday.
Banks will increase their focus on financial stability, use
more macro-prudential tools, communicate more actively and may
continue to cross the line into the realm of politics, said an
ECB paper based on surveys of central bankers and academics.
Central banks resorted to untested policy instruments, like
negative interest rates and large-scale asset buys, during and
after the global financial crisis, hoping to revive growth and
inflation.
Buying big chunks of government debt, and in the ECB's case,
taking part in sovereign bailouts, central banks have been
heavily criticized for exceeding their mandates, playing
politics and attempting to meet conflicting goals with
improvised instruments.
"We see central banks in the future as having broader
mandates, using macro-prudential tools more widely, and
communicating more than before the crisis," said the paper,
which does not necessarily reflect the ECB's opinion.
"We expect most (unconventional tools to) remain in central
banks’ toolkits, in particular because central bank governors
who gain experience with a particular tool are considerably more
likely to assess that tool positively," it added.
A key question that remains open is whether banks will
continue to cross the line into politics with quasi-fiscal
policies, like large-scale lending to banks and corporations,
which essentially put the taxpayer at risk.
Communication, which has become a key policy instrument, may
become an even more prominent tool, the paper also concluded,
even if there are disagreements over how banks should use policy
guidance.
Still, the costs and benefits of using unconventional tools
require more studies and inflation targets should not change,
the paper said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)