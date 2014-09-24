BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
ATHENS, Sept 24 Position: Greek central bank governor Incumbent: Yannis Stournaras Term: Six-year term starting June 2014
Date of Birth: December 10, 1956
Key facts:
- A well-respected economist, Stournaras spearheaded Greece's return to economic stability since being appointed finance minister in 2012 after it nearly crashed out of the euro zone.
- A former CEO of a commercial bank, he headed Greece's influential think-tank IOBE, and was a government economic adviser when Greece strove to join the euro zone.
- Under Stournaras, Athens returned to bond markets in April 2014 after a four-year exile with a successful sale of 3 billion euros of bonds, and posted its first primary budget surplus in a decade in 2013.
- Stournaras has been a keen advocate of tighter economic integration in the euro zone, by coordinating member states' financial policies and devising financing tools to spur growth in cash-strapped southern European countries.
- He has been a magnet for criticism by anti-bailout groups who have attacked him for implementing the harsh spending cuts demanded under Greece's 237-billion-euro European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout. (Reportng by Karolina Tagaris)
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )