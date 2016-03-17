(Repeats with no change to text)
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, March 16 Words don't always come easy
for the world's central bankers, as Mario Draghi was reminded
last week.
After first wowing markets at his March 10 news conference
with a bigger-than-expected easing package, the European Central
Bank president then muddled the message with a seemingly offhand
remark that rates may have bottomed out.
Markets eventually calmed, but the reaction to his comment
was the latest illustration of how central banks'
communications, in particular "forward guidance", can go wrong,
and explains why some are already backing away from this
relatively new tool.
Central banks have long depended on communication to guide
or warn markets: note former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan
Greenspan's warning about "irrational exuberance" to express
caution about the dot-com bubble or Draghi's promise in 2012 to
do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.
But forward guidance can be an especially powerful tool
because it signals policy intent, sometimes years into the
future, reassuring or warning households and corporations about
the future path of interest rates.
The result is a nuanced form of communication that can have
an immediate positive effect on markets but also easily lead to
more confusion than clarity and possibly misfire altogether.
"It's not a promise, it's a best guess. It can't be too
detailed and it can't be a promise. In the worst case it can be
confusing," said Anatoli Annenkov, an economist at Societe
Generale.
For the ECB, the difficulty around last week's meeting may
also signal bigger issues with managing expectations, several
insiders told Reuters.
After more than a year of relatively short intervals between
stimulus packages, continuous action has come to be seen as the
norm at the ECB, placing the burden on the bank to avoid
disappointment.
"Every time the Governing Council meets, the thinking is:
what are we going to do next? Monetary policy can't be this
interventionist permanently... we need to communicate this
better," a source familiar with the bank's thinking said.
Draghi won credibility at the height of the sovereign crisis
with his bold promise to preserve the euro. But his problems are
very different now, with the ECB bending over backwards to lift
prices and ward off deflation.
The bank needs to better communicate that it is flexible
about how much time is needed to get inflation back to its
target, a source at one of the euro area's 19 central banks
said.
"Resolving some shocks takes longer than others and we need
to highlight that the time component within the inflation target
is not absolute but depends on the inflation shock."
FREIGHT TRAIN
Widely used only since the financial crisis, forward
guidance has been seen as a way to influence market expectations
without implementing actual policies, especially at a time when
conventional tools are nearly exhausted.
Developed more than a decade ago in places like Sweden and
New Zealand, forward guidance can either publicly commit to
future action -- or inaction -- or predict economic performance
and a likely monetary policy reaction at a specific time.
But when the reality turns out differently, banks often have
to backtrack, eroding their credibility.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, a champion of forward
guidance, essentially abandoned the tool this year after
previous steers were knocked off course by the plunge in oil
prices and inflation, earning him the epithet of "an unreliable
boyfriend" from a member of parliament.
First, he linked the possibility of a rate hike to the
jobless rate, only to see the labour market recover much more
strongly than expected, forcing the BoE to bin that strategy.
He then raised the prospect of a rate hike in 2014 and 2015,
but the global economy has slowed and British wage growth
remains stubbornly slow. Financial markets are currently pricing
in no increase in borrowing costs until next year.
In January, Carney merely promised to "do the right thing at
the right time" on interest rates.
The Fed has also pulled back from making explicit forward
guidance after previously signalled rate hikes were delayed. It
now insists that moves are "data dependent", allowing it more
flexibility.
Traces of forward guidance remain, however, in the so-called
"dot plot" published every three months which shows in a graph
what individual Fed board members and presidents project will be
the expected path of rate hikes over time.
The Fed's last dot plot suggested four hikes this year but
markets expect just one at most, leaving a huge gap between
projections and expectations, even if the Fed changes the plot
at its meeting this week.
"What's worrying me is that ... it (the dot plot) looks like
a commitment, it looks like a freight train," St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said recently.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell defended the inclusion of dates
in the plot, given that the Fed expects rates to "only
gradually" return to pre-crisis levels.
"Try saying that without referring to time," Powell said.
The reality that central banks face is that with increased
financial market volatility from commodities, an emerging market
slowdown, deflation and bank balance sheet worries, looking too
far into the future is becoming difficult and prone to policy
reversals.
Societe Generale's Annenkov said forward guidance is still a
valid tool, however.
"It's an additional communication measure, if you don't
overdo it with overly specific links to variables," he said.
