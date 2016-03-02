ZURICH, March 2 Current central bank policies risk exacerbating global inequality, UBS chairman and former head of Germany's Bundesbank Axel Weber told an Austrian newspaper.

Weber told Die Presse that less affluent individuals were most exposed to the negative interest rate policies pursued by central banks in the euro zone, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and Japan.

"Many citizens, who have little wealth and earn a large portion of their income from their work, have not invested in equities because they can't bear the risk of losses and rightly don't want to take the risk," Weber was quoted as saying. "They are limited to fixed income investments on which they forgo profits or have to pay penalty rates."

"There is a worldwide discussion about growing inequality. I am convinced that this monetary policy can help to reinforce this inequality." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)