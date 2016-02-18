TEL AVIV Feb 18 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Thursday she would oppose some parts of a banking reform being advanced by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon that could hurt the public and cause instability in the banking system.

A government committee in December unveiled plans to force the country's two largest banks, Hapoalim and Leumi , to sell their credit card businesses, as part of a drive to boost competition in banking and make it easier and cheaper for customers to borrow money.

"The Bank of Israel supports reforms that are necessary to advance competition in the credit market and financial system but will oppose steps that in the name of 'competition' can hurt consumers, and the public in general," Flug said in a speech.

Flug said the credit card companies, once separated from Hapoalim and Leumi, must remain under the supervision of the central bank.

Kahlon is seeking to set up a new authority for capital markets, insurance and savings that would report to the Finance Ministry but its full responsibilities have not been determined yet.

"Removing the supervision of these companies from the Bank of Israel to a regulator whose focus and expertise are different, raises significant concern that the damage from separating the credit card companies will be greater than the benefits," Flug said.

She would also oppose any attempt in the future to force No. 3 bank Discount and No. 5 bank First International Bank to sell a third joint credit card unit.

Moreover, she opposes a proposal by the committee to prohibit Hapoalim and Leumi from issuing credit cards, saying this would create a monopoly of three companies issuing credit cards.

"The Bank of Israel will strongly oppose steps that could plant the seeds of the next crisis or hurt the public," Flug said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)