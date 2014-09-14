JERUSALEM, Sept 14 The Bank of Israel on Sunday told banks to increase their capital buffers to guard against a jump in mortgages, which now make up a growing part of banks' total assets.

The bank said the aim was to bolster capital buffers due to the increase in the risks inherent in the housing credit portfolio, thereby strengthening banks' ability to absorb unexpected losses and ensure financial stability.

"Experience worldwide shows that crises in the banking system frequently develop as a result of the banks' exposure to housing credit and to the real estate industry," David Zaken, the Bank of Israel's supervisor of banks, said.

"There is concern that the assessment of risks inherent in the housing credit portfolio, particularly in view of its share in the bank credit portfolio, is lacking ... due to the fact that during economic boom periods, the history of repayments by housing credit lenders is better than other types of credit."

The banking regulator has already ordered banks to meet a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio to risk weighted assets of 9 percent by the start of 2015.

The country's two largest banks - Hapoalim and Leumi - must meet capital adequacy ratios of 10 percent by 2017.

Beyond that, banks will have to raise their Tier 1 ratios - a measure of a bank's strength - by the equivalent of 1 percent of the outstanding housing credit portfolio by the start of 2017, the Bank of Israel said.

The new measure will raise capital requirements by about 2.7 billion shekels ($744 million), the central bank said.

($1 dollar = 3.6272 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)