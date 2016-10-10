JERUSALEM Oct 10 All four rate setters at
Israel's central bank voted to keep the benchmark interest rate
at 0.1 percent for a 19th straight month on Sept.
26, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.
Bank of Israel policymakers cited rising wages that would
likely increase the inflation rate, which is currently at -0.7
percent, as well as strong second-quarter economic growth.
The monetary policy committee "agreed that the current
interest rate level is in line with the low inflation
environment and with domestic activity - taking into account the
global situation, both in terms of economic activity and in
terms of monetary developments in major economies - and that it
supports the return of inflation to its target range," the
minutes said.
Israel's economy grew an annualised 4 percent in the second
quarter, prompting the central bank to raise its 2016 economic
growth estimate to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent.
