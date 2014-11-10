JERUSALEM Nov 10 The Bank of Israel held
short-term interest rates unchanged last month on the view that
rate reductions in prior months had yet to have an impact on
inflation and the economy, minutes of the discussions showed on
Monday.
The central bank on Oct. 27 held its benchmark interest rate
at an all-time low of 0.25 percent. All five
monetary policy committee members voted for no rate change,
according to the minutes.
The bank had lowered its key rate by a combined half-point
in July and August, but left them unchanged at the past two
meetings.
"Committee members were of the opinion that the effects of
the interest rate reductions made in recent months have not yet
been fully realised, and that the low interest rate supports
real economic activity and prices," the central bank minutes
said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)