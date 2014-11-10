JERUSALEM Nov 10 The Bank of Israel held short-term interest rates unchanged last month on the view that rate reductions in prior months had yet to have an impact on inflation and the economy, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The central bank on Oct. 27 held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.25 percent. All five monetary policy committee members voted for no rate change, according to the minutes.

The bank had lowered its key rate by a combined half-point in July and August, but left them unchanged at the past two meetings.

"Committee members were of the opinion that the effects of the interest rate reductions made in recent months have not yet been fully realised, and that the low interest rate supports real economic activity and prices," the central bank minutes said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)