* Israel in deflation trend for past 18 months

* Sees first rate rise only in Q2 2017

* Private spending driving growth, strong shekel crimps trade (Adds governor/analyst comments, shekel reaction)

By Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM, March 28 Israel's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent on Monday for a 13th straight month and said the eventual start of rate hikes would be delayed into 2017.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change by Bank of Israel policymakers as the economy shows signs of recovery while a deflationary trend eases.

Along with its rate decision, the central bank published its quarterly economic forecasts. Its economists estimated that the key interest rate would stay unchanged through 2016 and gradually start rising from the second quarter of 2017 to end that year at 0.5 percent.

Previously, it had forecast the rate would increase in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 0.25 percent, then increase to 1 percent by the end of 2017.

Central bank chief Karnit Flug said monetary policy would stay accommodative for a considerable time, along with a more expansionary policy globally. The Federal Reserve is also expected to keep raising U.S. rates at a slower pace.

"The Bank of Israel is trying to emphasize the anchor remains the global interest rate and that the interest rate gap between Israel and the United States is expected to grow in the future," said Ofer Klein, head of economics and research at Harel Insurance and Finance.

STRONG SHEKEL HITS EXPORTS

The bank maintained its economic growth forecast for Israel of 2.8 percent for 2016, after expansion of 2.5 percent last year. But it trimmed its 2017 growth estimate to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent.

Flug said private spending and higher wages were driving Israeli economic growth as a stagnation in trade, along with an "over-appreciated" shekel currency, were making it tough "for exports to lead growth in the near future."

The shekel appreciated to a five-month high of 3.8310 per dollar on Monday from its fixing of 3.8370.

Flug said the central bank would continue to intervene in the market to prevent a stronger shekel.

Annual inflation improved to a -0.2 percent rate in February from -0.6 percent in January. Israel, whose inflation target is 1-3 percent a year, has been in a deflation trend for 18 months largely due to lower global oil prices.

The central bank expects an inflation rate of 0.8 percent in a year's time, accelerating to 1.4 percent in 2017.

Israel's economy grew by an annualised 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to a second estimate that was faster than a preliminary 3.3 percent rise.

"Initial indicators point to some slowdown in the first quarter," Flug said.

In leaving rates steady yet again, the central bank cited the estimated slowdown in first quarter growth as well as a rise in oil prices leading to a "relatively sharp" increase in inflation expectations. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and Gareth Jones)