* Bk of Israel: Q1 growth led by domestic demand, services
exports
* Shekel weakened 0.4 pct in past month
* Economists expect rates to stay on hold through 2014
(Adds details, comments from central bank, analyst)
JERUSALEM, April 28 The Bank of Israel left its
main interest rates steady for a second straight month on
Monday, citing faster economic growth in the first quarter and
stable inflation.
The decision to keep the benchmark lending rate
at 0.75 percent, its lowest level since November 2009, had been
expected by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll and most expect
steady rates at least through 2014.
"Data which became available this month indicate that in the
first quarter there was some acceleration in the expansion of
the economy," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.
Growth was led by domestic demand and services exports while
goods exports were at a virtual standstill, it said.
Official figures for first-quarter growth are due on May 18.
The central bank unexpectedly cut rates in February on
disinflation concerns but held steady a month ago.
In its statement on Monday, the bank noted that inflation
expectations in a year's time were below 2 percent - the
midpoint of the government's annual target of 1-3 percent. The
inflation rate edged up to 1.3 percent in March.
Israel this month revised up economic growth for the final
quarter of 2013 to an annualised 3.2 percent rate from a prior
estimate of 2.7 percent.
However, the Bank of Israel trimmed its 2014 economic growth
estimate last month to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent.
Low inflation, which could signal weak demand, was a key
factor in the February rate cut but in holding rates last month
policymakers said it was due more to moderate global activity
than domestic demand.
"In our estimate, there is no significant reason to change
interest rates," said Ilan Artzi, chief investment officer at
the Halman-Aldubi Group.
He noted that prices likely jumped in April but in the
months afterwards, the monthly consumer price index will revert
to low levels.
However, the Manufacturers' Association was disappointed and
said low inflation gave room for a further rate cut to halt an
appreciation of the shekel, which stands at a nearly
three-year peak versus the dollar at a rate of 3.48.
The central bank, which continues to buy dollars frequently
to curb the shekel's strength, said the shekel weakened 0.4
percent in terms of the nominal effective exchange rate in the
past month but has appreciated 4.5 percent in the past year.
Home prices rose by an annual 6-7 percent this month while
the volume of mortgages being taken out remains high.
"There is continued uncertainty regarding the effect on
price levels and activity volume of the policy measures which
were decided upon," the Bank of Israel said, referring to recent
steps taken aimed at reining in rising home prices. They
included a host of measures to tighten mortgage rules.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; additional reporting by Tova
Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)