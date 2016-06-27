(Recasts, adds governor and analyst comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 27 The Bank of Israel left its
main interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 16th straight month on
Monday in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, but it cut its economic growth forecasts.
Governor Karnit Flug said uncertainty over the impact of
Britain's 'Brexit' vote means monetary policy may stay
accommodative for a considerable time.
She told reporters that volatility in financial markets
remains high and that it is still difficult to know what the
final short-term effects of the UK referendum result will be on
markets.
While some central banks have said they are ready to provide
resources to the banking system and to open foreign currency
liquidity between central banks, Flug said Israel did not need
such measures.
On Sunday, the Finance Ministry said the economic impact
from the Brexit vote would be just a 0.1 percent hit to exports.
Britain is Israel's second-largest trading partner by country.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said there will be no
direct impact from Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, saying Israel's economy was strong.
Israeli share indices have fallen 3.5 percent the past two
trading sessions, more moderate than other Western markets. The
shekel has weakened to 3.89 per dollar from 3.82 last
week, a level Flug believes is still an over-appreciation, while
rising 10 percent against the pound since Friday.
She noted that the central bank would continue to buy
foreign currency as an "integral part of monetary policy."
While policymakers had many reasons to keep rates steady
again, they cited Brexit as a key factor.
"The Monetary (Policy) Committee is of the opinion that, in
view of the uncertainty generated due to the Brexit, the risks
to achieving the inflation target and to growth have increased,"
the central bank said in its statement on interest rates.
Analysts said rates may stay on hold for a while.
"The option of raising or lowering rates is off the table
given the period of unknown," said Ilan Artzi, chief investment
officer at Halman-Aldubi.
FORECAST CUTS
The bank cut its estimate for Israeli economic growth this
year to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent, and trimmed its 2017
growth forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.
It pointed to a much weaker than expected annualised growth
rate of 1.3 percent in the first quarter, a period hit with
continued weak exports. At the same time, consumer spending
should stay robust but moderate slightly in the second half of
2016, it said.
The economy grew 2.5 percent last year.
All 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change
by the central bank.
The Bank of Israel's staff expects the benchmark interest
rate to remain unchanged through the third quarter of 2017 and
then rise 15 basis points to 0.25 percent by the end of next
year.
The annual inflation rate, currently -0.8 percent, is
forecast to reach 1 percent in a year's time. Israel, which has
an official target of 1 to 3 percent a year, has been in a
deflation trend for 21 months.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)