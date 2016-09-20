TEL AVIV, Sept 20 The Bank of Israel said on Tuesday it will change the frequency of making decisions on the interest rate in 2017 to eight times a year from the current 12.

The bank's monetary committee voted 3-1 in favour of the change.

"In the coming weeks, the Bank of Israel will publicise the precise date on which the change will be implemented, and will publish the schedule of interest rate decision dates for 2017," the central bank said in a statement.

In July the central bank said it was examining such a change, noting that in the past two years a number of central banks have reduced the frequency of monetary policy decisions.

