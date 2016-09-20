TEL AVIV, Sept 20 The Bank of Israel said on
Tuesday it will change the frequency of making decisions on the
interest rate in 2017 to eight times a year from the current 12.
The bank's monetary committee voted 3-1 in favour of the
change.
"In the coming weeks, the Bank of Israel will publicise the
precise date on which the change will be implemented, and will
publish the schedule of interest rate decision dates for 2017,"
the central bank said in a statement.
In July the central bank said it was examining such a
change, noting that in the past two years a number of central
banks have reduced the frequency of monetary policy decisions.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)