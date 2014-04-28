JERUSALEM, April 28 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent for a second
straight month on Monday, signalling it still expects moderate
economic growth and stable inflation.
All 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected no rate
change. The central bank cut its key rate in a surprise move in
February on concerns that inflation had eased too much, and held
rates steady a month ago.
Inflation edged higher to an annual rate of 1.3 percent in
March and bond yields forecast inflation of 1.5 percent in a
year's time.
The economy continues to grow moderately and is forecast to
expand 3.1 percent in 2014 after 3.3 percent growth in 2013. The
shekel currency, a key factor in rate decisions, has been
largely steady and is trading at around 3.48 per dollar.
