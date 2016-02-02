* ECB easing likely in March
* Fed rate hike hopes almost gone for 2016
* Risk of competitive devaluation rising
* Lower bound on interest rates gone
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Global interest rates are
likely to go even lower before they rise as financial market
volatility and the spectre of deflation raise fresh doubts about
central banks' ability to fulfil their mandates, policymakers
and economists said.
With markets in turmoil and talk of further Chinese currency
devaluation intensifying, expectations for U.S. rate hikes this
year have all but evaporated and central banks from Europe to
Canada and Australia are preparing the ground for more easing.
Faltering emerging market growth is exacerbating concerns,
raising the risk that policy easing in too many places at once
will cancel itself out and force national banks into a vicious
cycle of competitive currency devaluation.
"The biggest risk for the world economy at this point is an
aggressive policy of devaluation in China," said the head of a
major central bank in Europe, who asked not to be named.
"With uncertainty and volatility already high, it would have
a big consequence for all economies."
The People's Bank of China has been fighting to keep the
yuan stable since Jan. 6, when its second sharp depreciation in
six months sparked fears of more devaluation as growth in the
world's second biggest economy, already at a 25-year low, slows.
Chinese stocks have lost over a fifth of their value
since the start of the year, while a renewed slide in oil
prices, a major indicator of economic activity, took Brent crude
to its lowest since 2003. The CBOE Volatility Index, the
U.S. equity market's "fear gauge" has risen sharply.
The European Central Bank responded by raising the prospect
of another rate cut in March while the Bank of England has rowed
back from suggestions it could start hiking rates soon.
Last week, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lowered its key
rate into negative territory, abandoning its policy of holding
rates at zero to avoid potential damage to the financial system.
"The BOJ provides the strongest signal to date that the
previously assumed zero lower bound on rates is no longer
valid," Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos said.
"Markets should now be pricing that global rates across
global fixed income can sustainably and substantially trade
below zero in the current and future easing cycles."
Money markets now see the ECB's deposit rate sinking to -0.5
percent this year from -0.3 percent while the BOJ
said its policies provided room for more easing if needed.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of Canada and
Sweden's Riksbank have also highlighted risks, keeping the
possibility of policy easing on the agenda.
FED
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been the big exception, lifting
interest rates in December for the first time since 2006, but
has already acknowledged headwinds that may delay further hikes.
"It is difficult to judge the likely implications of this
volatility," Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday. "If
these developments lead to a persistent tightening of financial
conditions, they could signal a slowing in the global economy
that could affect growth and inflation in the United States."
San Francisco Fed President John Williams meanwhile said the
next rate rise may need to be delayed somewhat.
Traders now see only one increase if any this year, probably
in November, not the three or four discussed in December. Odds
have shifted quickly, so any more market volatility could erase
rate hike expectations for 2016.
LIMITS
The problem for central banks is that their tools in a
zero-rate environment are relatively untested, only moderately
effective and, because they do not coordinate policy, prone to
cancelling each other out.
Returns from quantitative easing diminish with each round
while deeply negative rates raise financial stability risks as
banking profitability falters and asset bubbles form.
Currency depreciation, a key policy transmission channel for
most central banks, also has limits as too many countries trying
to devalue leads to a currency war.
"The economic bang for the depreciating buck, or yen or euro
is relatively small," Citi economists Steve Englander and Josh
O'Byrne said in a note to clients.
"A consequence is that if the exchange rate is the tool of
monetary policy, it doesn't work nearly as well as advertised,
you have to go much further than you think, for much longer than
you think and you are probably in much deeper trouble than you
are willing to admit."
Neither does policy easing solve the underlying problem of
high debt, which is holding back growth and inflation.
One source with knowledge of the ECB's thinking acknowledged
that its room for manoeuvre is limited: "We have a lot of tools
still but all are problematic one way or another so they are not
the most effective."
Central banks are nevertheless compelled to act by their
unique mandates, which mostly set targets for inflation.
ECB President Mario Draghi has stressed that the euro zone's
central bank focuses on its mandate, a message echoed by BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said last week his bank would "do
whatever it takes" to achieve its goal.
