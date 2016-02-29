(Repeats with no changes)
* Central banks near their limits
* More easing may be harmful
* Governments not doing their part
* "Helicopter money" last resort
By Balazs Koranyi and Leika Kihara
FRANKFURT/TOKYO, Feb 28 The widely predicted
failure of G20 leaders to agree on bold new steps to
reinvigorate the world economy at a meeting in Shanghai this
weekend puts the onus firmly back on central bankers.
But after years of increasingly desperate attempts to
kick-start growth there is fear among bankers and top finance
officials that monetary policy is running out of effective
ammunition and future stimulus efforts could even be harmful.
"Monetary policy is extremely accommodative to the point
that it may even be counterproductive in terms of negative side
effects on banks, policies and growth," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said at the G20 meeting.
"Fiscal as well as monetary policies have reached their
limits," he said. "If you want the real economy to grow, there
are no shortcuts which avoid reforms."
The G20 acknowledged that monetary policy alone is not
enough to combat rising global risks but leaders failed to
outline concrete steps, making only vague and general pledges.
Facing a new paradigm of slow growth and the legacy of
crises, top central banks have kept rates near or below zero for
years, waiting in vain for governments to embrace reforms
instead of pointing the finger at monetary policy.
Testing uncharted waters, smaller central banks in
Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark even cut rates deep into
negative territory, raising the prospect that monetary policy
still had some room left.
The BOJ and the ECB both followed suit but the results have
been mixed, with side effects.
POSSIBLE BUT COSTLY
"Some things may be technically possible, but it's a
different question when it comes to whether they are feasible,"
BOJ board members Takahide Kiuchi.
"The reality in Japan is that it's gradually becoming
difficult to come up with policy steps for which the merits
sufficiently outweigh the costs," Kiuchi said, suggesting that
the BOJ may have exhausted its options when it cut its key rate
to below zero last month.
Although the rate cut pushed bond yields into negative
territory, it failed to lift stock prices or stop an unwelcome
rise in the yen, meaning that policy is not achieving its goals.
In the world of such unconventional monetary policies, the
law of diminishing returns apply, so each new measure yields
less but carries a greater risk.
"The options are not unlimited," Swiss National Bank chief
Thomas Jordan said. "The effects of monetary policy measures can
wane with duration and dosage."
"Interest rates ... cannot continue to be lowered into
negative territory without at some point precipitating a flight
to cash," he added.
BUBBLES, ZOMBIES
Low rates and big central bank asset buys, a key part of
unconventional policy, fuel asset price bubbles, particularly
for housing, and keep poorly functioning "zombie" firms alive
through access to cheap credit, slowly eroding competitiveness.
Low rates also depress bank profits, eventually reducing
banks ability to lend, while quantitative easing disrupts
markets, reducing liquidity and limiting market access.
With China, Japan, the ECB and Switzerland all seeking a
weaker exchange rate, banks are facing the risk of an open
currency war, losing their ability to boost prices and
competitiveness through devaluation.
"Central banks should rethink their strategy," said Michael
Heise, chief economist of Allianz, an insurer and one of the
world's biggest investors. "The power of the central banks is
limited. We have been over reliant on central banks to fix the
problem but it is not under their control."
Indeed, this time many of the shocks are external, such as
slowing emerging market growth and deflationary pressures from
low oil prices.
These shocks are difficult to counter and weak PMI and
confidence indicators in Europe suggest that growth is already
taking a hit, despite a 1.5 trillion euro stimulus programme
from the ECB.
Help could come from fiscal spending but the G20 meeting
highlighted that few governments have room to manoeuvre and the
those which could spend more, such as Germany, made it clear
they are not going to.
That leaves central banks stuck with a need to act and the
ECB is almost certain to ease policy on March 10, delivering a
small rate cut and a few changes to its assets buys, moves well
short of a quantum leap.
Still, if a global crisis flared up again, central banks
still have a few powerful, though controversial and potentially
illegal tools left.
Economists say that central banks could force commercial
lenders to offer loans at a negative interest rate in return for
guaranteed earnings, stimulating both growth and investment.
That would force central banks to take big losses.
They say a last resort would be to offer "helicopter money",
free cash provided to all euro zone citizens with the aim of
stimulating spending and inflation.
This was suggested by former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke in
2002 as an effective way to fight deflation but European
policymakers have not seriously discussed the idea.
It would face fierce resistance from conservative countries
like Germany, where even asset purchases have been challenged in
court, likely leading to years of legal and political
challenges.
It would also be questionable as domestic demand in the euro
area is holding up well and cheap central bank money is already
providing liquidity.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Anna
Willard)