MUMBAI Feb 3 India's central bank extended the
range of collateral that can be used for repo transactions on
the country's interbank market to include bonds issued by
multilateral financial institutions such as the World Bank and
Asian Development Bank.
The move will help develop the corporate debt market, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a circular on Tuesday.
Currently, such collateral is limited to commercial papers,
certificate of deposits, non-convertible debentures, and listed
corporate debt securities of more than one year maturity and
rated AA or above.
