ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 Russian central
bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble's
long-term stability could be ensured only by curbing capital
flight.
"The rouble's long-term stability is possible only by
lowering the outflow of capital," Nabiullina told a central bank
conference in St Petersburg.
She added that capital flight from Russia this year would
remain high. According to official forecasts, net capital
outflow should reach around $100 billion this year.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing
by Timothy Heritage)