NEW YORK, March 20 Foreign central banks reduced their holdings in U.S. bonds to the lowest in a year, Federal Reserve data showed, as they have drawn down their reserves to defend their currency pegs or to stem further depreciation against the dollar.

The Federal Reserve's custody holdings of bonds for overseas central banks fell to $3.227 trillion on Wednesday from $3.234 trillion from the previous week, Fed data released late Thursday showed.

The latest figure was the lowest since March 12, 2014, when it was $3.206 trillion.

The fifth weekly drop in official foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries and other debt came at a time when overseas funds and private investors have been scooping up higher-yielding U.S. securities, analysts said.

Shorter- to medium-term yields in parts of Europe have been stuck in negative territory as the European Central Bank embarked on a 1.1 trillion euro bond purchase program to fight deflation.

The dollar fell sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve downgraded its outlook on the U.S. economy, which traders interpreted to mean the U.S. central bank would not consider raising interest rates until September at the earliest.

The greenback recovered some of its losses and remained not far from its multiyear highs versus the euro, yen, sterling and other currencies.

The greenback was up about 60 percent from a year ago against the Russian rouble. Russian holdings of U.S. Treasuries at the Fed fell to $82.20 billion in January, the lowest since May 2007, according to Treasury data released on Tuesday.

Foreign central banks do not keep all their holdings of U.S. bonds at the Fed. There has been speculation some countries including China have increased their holdings outside of Fed's custody.

Foreign central banks' ownership of Treasuries at the Fed fell to $2.900 trillion in the latest week, the lowest in a year. A week ago, they held $2.906 trillion in Treasuries.

Holdings in agency debt and mortgage-backed securities fell to a three-week low of $283.25 billion from $284.55 billion in the previous week.

On the other hand, their holdings in non-U.S. government related debt including corporate bonds rose for a fifth week to $43.72 billion, its highest since early October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)