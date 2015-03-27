NEW YORK, March 27 Foreign central banks reduced their U.S. Treasuries ownership more slowly in the latest week, although it was enough to bring their Treasuries holdings at the Federal Reserve to the lowest level in more than a year, Fed data showed.

Holdings of foreign central banks' Treasuries at the Fed fell to $2.899 trillion on March 25, the lowest since March 19, 2014. A week ago, it was $2.900 trillion, according to Fed data released late Thursday.

The $360 million decrease in the latest week was the smallest in the past four weeks.

The modest decline in Treasuries holdings coincided with a further pullback in the greenback after the Fed signaled it was not rushing to raise short-term interest rates.

On Friday, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currency, was down 0.03 percent at 97.405. It has fallen 3 percent from a 12-year peak set two weeks ago.

Analysts have said some overseas central banks have drawn down their dollar reserves to defend their currency pegs or to stem further depreciation against the dollar.

Foreign central banks' holdings in corporate bonds and other private U.S. debt fell for the first time in six weeks to $43.63 billion from $43.72 billion the previous week.

However, those banks' holdings in agency debt and mortgage-backed securities rose to $284.38 billion from $283.25 billion in that time.

The Fed's custody holdings of all U.S. bonds for overseas central banks rose for the first time in five weeks to $3.228 trillion from $3.227 trillion a week earlier, which was the lowest since March 12, 2014.

Foreign central banks do not keep all their holdings of U.S. bonds at the Fed. There has been speculation that some countries including China have increased their holdings outside of Fed's custody. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)