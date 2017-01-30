SANTIAGO Jan 30 Latin American retailer
Cencosud said on Monday it expected consolidated sales
of $16.5 billion this year on improved performance of its
business units, increased online growth and new store openings.
The retailer, which is headquartered in Chile and has
operations throughout South America, is controlled by Chile's
Paulmann family.
Improved regional economic prospects, especially in
Argentina, Brazil and Peru, will also help buttress Cencosud's
business units, it said.
Cencosud said it expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin of
between 7.3 and 7.6 percent in 2017 and to invest some $2.5
billion over the next four years.
Cencosud runs the Jumbo supermarkets, Paris department store
and Easy home improvement store brands, among others, and has
significant operations in Chile and Argentina, with a presence
in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia.
