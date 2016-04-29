(Adds chairman's comments, background)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean retailer Cencosud
has put on hold its plan to publicly list its shopping
center unit on a stock exchange, its chairman told shareholders
on Friday.
"Regarding the IPO, we see that now is not the moment to go
to the market so we're putting it on stand by ... we've seen
other companies that have gone to the market with IPO and it has
not gone well for them. We're not in a rush," Cencosud Chairman
Horst Paulmann said at the company's annual shareholders
meeting.
Cencosud, the owner of Jumbo supermarkets, Paris department
stores and the Easy home improvement chain, has operations in
five South American countries.
