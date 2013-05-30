BRIEF-Renos Hatzioannou FY 2016 company results to be worse than 2015
* Announces that results for the company for the FY 2016 will be significantly worse than the corresponding results of 2015
SANTIAGO May 30 Chilean retailer Cencosud's first-quarter net profit fell sharply, as a loan to pay for the acquisition of French retailer Carrefour SA's Colombian assets boosted financial costs and due to exchange rate fluctuations, the company said on Thursday.
Net profit at Cencosud fell 63 percent versus a year ago to 20.063 billion pesos, or $42.4 million.
($1 = 472.54 pesos at the end of March)
* Refers to news article entitled "SMC plans two Cordillera dams" posted in manila standard.net
* FY 2016 turnover at 8.5 million euros ($9.17 million) versus 7.4 million euros year ago