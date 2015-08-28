SANTIAGO Aug 28 Latin American retailer
Cencosud said it had adjusted its forecast flows for Brazil on
worries over its economy, which had led it to a write-off of
goodwill related to its assets in the country.
"The reduction in the value of Brazilian assets has no
effect on the cashflow expected for the year, nor the company's
compliance with its ability to pay and its covenants," the
Chile-based company said on Friday alongside second-quarter
results.
However, its ability to pay dividends could be limited in
2015, it added.
Cencosud owns supermarkets, home
improvement chains, and department stores in Chile, Peru,
Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.
($1 = 691.8300 Chilean pesos)
