(Recasts, adds sales and background details)
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chilean diversified retailer
Cencosud posted a healthy increase in sales during the
second quarter despite decelerating economic growth in some of
its main markets.
Net revenues increased 5.4 percent from a year earlier to
2.586 trillion pesos ($4.42 billion), boosted by operations in
Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. The result was partially
offset by lower revenues in Argentina due to the devaluation of
the local currency, Cencosud said on Friday.
Cencosud owns supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement
chain Easy, and the Paris department stores, as well as malls.
Second-quarter net profit surged threefold to 24.54 billion
pesos ($41.9 million), as its sales increased, non-operating
losses declined and costs associated with taxes fell.
Cencosud's same-store sales in Chile increased 5.5 percent
in supermarkets, 3.4 percent in department stores and 3.1
percent in home improvement. The company makes over one-half its
earnings in Chile, where the economy has been quickly slowing,
Chile's larger retailers like Cencosud, Falabella
and Ripley have reported second-quarter earnings that
were mostly unscathed by the rapid economic slowdown, although
the figures were likely distorted by the June-July World Cup
soccer tournament. Analysts expect the effects to feed through
in the next quarter.
In neighboring Argentina, whose economy slid into recession
in the first quarter, same-store sales jumped 33.3 percent in
supermarkets and 25.6 percent in home improvement.
(1 U.S. dollar = 585.3300 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)