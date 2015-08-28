(Adds details on earnings, shares, analyst comment)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO Aug 28 Chile-based retailer Cencosud
said it had adjusted its forecast income for Brazil and
written off goodwill for its assets there as the nation's
economy has deteriorated.
The write-off amounted to nearly 117 billion Chilean pesos
($169 million) before tax, the company said on Friday as it
released second-quarter results.
"Despite the improvement shown in the (earnings) generation
in the country, the overall deterioration of market conditions
and indicators experienced in Brazil prompted the company to
take action," said the owner of retailers GBarbosa and Prezunic.
Cencosud, which owns supermarkets, home improvement chains,
and department stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia as
well as Brazil, said the write-off would not affect its cash
flow or ability to comply with credit agreements, but dividends
could be limited in 2015.
To shore up profits, the company said it was cutting jobs,
working capital and third-party agreements, which led to a
one-time charge of 15 billion pesos.
The charges were partly offset by income from a previously
announced deal on its credit card business with Bank of Nova
Scotia.
Cencosud reported a second-quarter net profit of 51 billion
pesos, lower than the 80 billion expected in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Excluding special items, core earnings increased 20 percent,
with related margins up 102 basis points.
"If this one-off was excluded, the results would have been
very good," said Santander analyst Nicolas Villarreal, who has a
"buy" rating on the stock.
"Even though the macroeconomic scenario continues to be very
tough throughout the region, especially in Brazil, they've been
able to improve margins," he said.
Santiago-listed shares in the company, which had fallen
about 10 percent this year as of Thursday's close, were up 1.5
percent on Friday, while its Nasdaq-listed ADRs fell
2.9 percent.
($1 = 691.8300 Chilean pesos)
(Additional reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)