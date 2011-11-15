UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Financial results for Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN for the July-Sept period, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).
July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 50.618 51.121 Revenue 1,854.338 1,511.087 EPS (pesos) 22.4 22.6
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday a policy of engagement with Cuba has financially benefited the island's government in violation of U.S. law, further fueling expectations that President Donald Trump this week will roll back parts of former President Barack Obama’s opening to Havana.