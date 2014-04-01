(Adds no comment from Thomson Reuters; authors have continued
to receive royalties)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 1 Textbook publisher Cengage
Learning has ended its nine-month bankruptcy, emerging from
Chapter 11 after reducing its $5.8 billion debt by more than
two-thirds.
In a statement on Tuesday, Stamford, Connecticut-based
Cengage said it cut $4 billion in debt and secured $1.75 billion
in new loans to fund its bankruptcy exit. Created in a leveraged
buyout led by Apax Partners in 2007, Cengage had been in
bankruptcy since July, when it filed with a prearranged
restructuring in place.
Apax, along with Omers Capital Partners, bought Cengage for
$7.75 billion from Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent of Reuters.
Thomson asserted a $1.46 million unsecured claim against
Cengage in its bankruptcy, but Cengage assumed the contract on
which the claim was based, meaning Thomson will receive full
payment, a spokeswoman for Cengage said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters declined to comment.
First-lien lenders will receive most of the company's new
equity, with various classes of second-lien lenders and
unsecured creditors receiving a share of $225 million in cash or
stock. Authors of the books Cengage published have continued to
receive royalties owed under their contracts.
Michael Hansen, Cengage's chief executive, touted the deal,
saying in a statement it will provide Cengage with "a strong
financial foundation providing flexibility and resources to
accelerate growth."
Textbook publishers have struggled as more readers get
information online. Cengage, with nearly 5,500 employees and
about $2 billion in annual revenue, bills itself as the
second-largest producer of course materials in U.S. higher
education.
The company made headway into digital learning with its
CengageCourse line, but other factors have hamstrung the
industry, including spending reductions by state and local
governments and the growth of the used book and book rental
markets.
The case is In re: Cengage Learning Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 13-44106.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)